Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kering has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $93.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

