Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €44.28 ($52.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.83. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

