Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$5.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the stock’s current price.

KEL has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 target price on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.90.

TSE:KEL opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$601.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.31. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$3.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

