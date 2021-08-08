Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kellogg updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.070-$4.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. 2,101,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $71.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

