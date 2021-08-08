Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 207.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,273 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

