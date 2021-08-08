Karin L. Bell Sells 3,652 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE CWH opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 670.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 102,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 132.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
