Karin L. Bell Sells 3,652 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CWH opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 670.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 102,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 132.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

