Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,228 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 851.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,858 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.96. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

