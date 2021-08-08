Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 38,015 shares.The stock last traded at $200.67 and had previously closed at $204.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $890,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kadant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Kadant by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

