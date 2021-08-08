Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) PT Lowered to $8.00

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Jushi from $6.15 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of JUSHF opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48. Jushi has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

