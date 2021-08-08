Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres purchased 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.
MRNA stock opened at $413.72 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $443.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
