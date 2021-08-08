JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Target Price to GBX 285

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 321.50 ($4.20).

Shares of TCAP stock opened at GBX 202.35 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.80 ($4.18).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

