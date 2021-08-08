JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

