JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.30.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
