JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target to $28.00

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 71.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,540.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,800.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $101,705,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.