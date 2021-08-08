JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €89.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HFG. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €89.59 ($105.41).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €76.10 ($89.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a fifty-two week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of €81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.89.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

