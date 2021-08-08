Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $15.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.47.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $24,052,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,809,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.