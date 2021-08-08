John S. Eulich Buys 7,500 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EFSC opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after buying an additional 582,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

