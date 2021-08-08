John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $9,407,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM opened at $52.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.83. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

