JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

JMP Group stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 77,266 shares of company stock worth $442,090. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

