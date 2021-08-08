Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.52. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

OMVJF opened at $54.40 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.05.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

