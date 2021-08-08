Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hostess Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hostess Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,301,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,428,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 276.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,347 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 757,572 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $10,290,000.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

