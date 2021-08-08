Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

DCPH has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

