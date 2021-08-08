Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

HLMN stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.38.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

