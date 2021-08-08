Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,305,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

