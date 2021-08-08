Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €180.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €170.94 ($201.10).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €149.00 ($175.29) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €143.32.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

