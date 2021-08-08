Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $13.71 Per Share

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $13.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $150.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 1.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 66,429 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,695,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.