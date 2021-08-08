Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 28.4% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,444,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after buying an additional 2,312,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 324,163 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAAP opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $876.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.19.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 63.01%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

