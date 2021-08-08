Jane Street Group LLC Takes $127,000 Position in EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of EQ Health Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of EQ Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQHA stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. EQ Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

