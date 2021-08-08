Jane Street Group LLC Sells 102,060 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,060 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,018 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE:SID opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.88. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.77.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

