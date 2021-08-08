Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,200 Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Goal Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUCK. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

In other Goal Acquisitions news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $207,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,736 shares of company stock worth $313,507.

Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.