Jane Street Group LLC Invests $132,000 in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE LPG opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

