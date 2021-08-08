Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 87,780 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEST opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.52. BEST Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

