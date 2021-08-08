Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,996 The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of The ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $182,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,216,287 shares in the company, valued at $53,757,659.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,686. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.66 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

