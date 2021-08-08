James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1,677.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after buying an additional 313,203 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,563,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in James River Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,066 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in James River Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212,449 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JRVR opened at $38.53 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

