Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on J. boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $145.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

