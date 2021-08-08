IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISEE stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $847.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

