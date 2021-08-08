Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,086 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.44% of Ituran Location and Control worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 64.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.