Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 969,648 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco makes up approximately 4.2% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,979,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $823,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507,325 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,552,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 207,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,742,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,903,840. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0199 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.