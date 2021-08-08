iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

