iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,838,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 116,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

