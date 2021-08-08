iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,132,000 after acquiring an additional 203,641 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 281,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.49 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

