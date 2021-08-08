iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $161.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

