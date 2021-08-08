iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,364 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of EZU opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

