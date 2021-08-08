iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.49. 281,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.34.

