iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVYE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

