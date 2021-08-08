iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACWF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

