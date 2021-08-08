iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 116,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.79 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $119.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.51.

