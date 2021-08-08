Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.415-4.515 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Iron Mountain also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. 1,375,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

