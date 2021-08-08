Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.33-3.45 EPS.

IRM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. 1,375,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.12. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

