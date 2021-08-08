iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on IRTC. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.82 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 425,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

