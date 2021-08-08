Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IOVA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. 2,437,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.